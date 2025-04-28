Bell Buckle Holdings Acquires MORE And Appoints New Interim CEO

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Bell Buckle Holdings Inc. (OTCMarkets: BLLB) today announced a transformative shift in its strategic direction, positioning the company at the forefront of the digital asset economy. As part of this strategic realignment, BLLB has divested its interest in Green Mantis, LLC and will no longer pursue its previous focus on soil remediation. Moving forward, the company will operate as a digital asset holding company and incubator, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market.







Acquisition of MORE Management, LLC

BLLB has acquired 100% of the assets of MORE Management, LLC. Founded in 2016, MORE () was an early pioneer in the crypto lifestyle sector, gaining global recognition for its innovative use of the MORE token, launched in 2017, as a payment and membership instrument.

MORE now operates in exclusive nightlife venues in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and hosts pop-up events, private dinners, Super Bowl and EDC parties, concierge services, and high-profile activations.

Through this acquisition, BLLB now owns MORE's intellectual property, social media accounts, membership roster, and 10,000,000 MORE tokens. The MORE token is currently available directly from the company, with plans to pursue additional exchange listings immediately. Proceeds from token sales are retained by BLLB.

MORE's hotel partners have included premier brands such as MGM Grand, Resorts World, Sahara Hotel, and Graduate Hotels.

To facilitate the transaction, 40 million restricted shares were issued to outgoing management. These shares are subject to a twelve-month restriction. Control shares have been transferred to entities associated with MORE Management. The company's overall capital structure remains relatively unchanged.

Creator Economy and AI Integration

Since its inception, MORE has cultivated relationships with creators, talent agencies, DJs, influencers, and celebrities. The company is now expanding its focus by integrating AI services with its creator economy platform, enhancing product offerings in alignment with emerging trends at the intersection of digital assets, AI, and social media.

Building a Diverse Cryptocurrency Portfolio

BLLB intends to establish a portfolio of leading digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, Trump, Dogecoin, and BNB. In addition, the company is exploring opportunities in special situations such as meme coin launches, with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. MORE's network of venues and events will provide added utility and brand activation opportunities for various cryptocurrencies.

Tokenization of Real-World Assets

Leveraging the MORE acquisition as a strategic foundation, BLLB plans to partner with businesses seeking to tokenize real-world assets, including real estate, fine art, season tickets, royalties, collectibles, and other tangible assets. This strategy underscores BLLB's commitment to innovation in bridging traditional and digital finance.

Leadership and Strategic Initiatives

Peter Klamka, a seasoned executive with extensive expertise in traditional finance, digital assets, and AI, has been appointed interim CEO. Under Mr. Klamka's leadership, BLLB will provide updates in the near term on several initiatives, including:

– Capital structure refinement and share reduction programs

– Addressing potential 3(a)(10) dilution concerns

– Expansion of venue partnerships

– Development of an advisory board and board of directors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding Bell Buckle Holdings Inc.'s (“BLLB”) future plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, and projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and implementation of BLLB's business strategies, risks associated with cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory changes, technological changes, market conditions, competitive factors, and other risks described in BLLB's filings with OTCMarkets and other regulatory bodies.

BLLB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.