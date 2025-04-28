£40K For 40 Years Fundraising Campaign To Commemorate The Ruby Anniversary For Local Independent Charity

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire (ACH) proudly marks a significant milestone in 2025, celebrating 40 years of dedicated service to older people across the county. To recognise this remarkable achievement, the charity has launched the £40k for 40 Years fundraising campaign in February 2025, an ambitious initiative aimed at raising £40,000 through 40 community-led events.

Since its founding in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire has been committed to enhancing the lives of older people by offering essential services, engaging activities, and dedicated dementia support. To ensure this crucial work continues, the organisation is urging communities and businesses to get involved, whether through fundraising or by becoming a Corporate Sponsor. Every contribution helps make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.

The independent registered charity has created comprehensive fundraising packs to help participants plan and deliver successful events. These resources provide guidance on selecting the right event, using effective promotional materials and assets, and maximising donations. An A-Z Fundraising Guide is also available to inspire creative fundraising ideas. To ensure smooth event planning, participants are asked to complete an Event Planning Form to capture all essential details.

Contributions from fundraising events can be made through the charity's dedicated JustGiving page, where UK taxpayers can also boost their donations by 25% at no extra cost through Gift Aid. To celebrate community involvement, supporters are encouraged to share event photos and updates with the charity, helping to inspire others and highlight the impact of their efforts.

"As we celebrate 40 years of supporting older people across Hampshire, we're inviting individuals, community groups, and businesses to get involved in this special campaign," said Brogan Rehill, Head of Fundraising and Volunteer Services at Age Concern Hampshire. "Every contribution, big or small, helps us continue making a difference for years to come".

For more information or to get involved, please contact Age Concern Hampshire's Marketing & Fundraising Team at ... or visit their website at .

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...