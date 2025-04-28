Providing Essential Support For Independent Living
Age Concern Hampshire is addressing this need through their Help at Home service, which is designed to support older people in living independently and comfortably in their own homes. The charity's professional and friendly Home Helpers offer tailored support to make everyday tasks more manageable for older individuals.
Research shows that 4.3 million older people in the UK live alone, and many experience challenges in managing daily tasks as they age. For many, staying in their own homes is a top priority. Age Concern Hampshire's Help at Home service ensures that older adults can continue to live in comfort while maintaining a high quality of life.
“Our Home Helpers are passionate about offering tailored support that enables older people to live independently and comfortably in their own homes,” said Hannah Park, Head of Operations at Age Concern Hampshire.“Our services are personalised to meet the specific needs of each individual, empowering them to maintain their independence.”
The Help at Home service offers a range of support, including help with housework, laundry, shopping, meal preparation, companionship, trips out, dog walking, and more. For further details, or to arrange an assessment call 01962 868545.
Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.
Age Concern Hampshire
Centre Way
Locks Heath
Southampton
SO31 6DX
Tel: 01962 868545
For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...
