Degussa Unveils Redesigned Gold Bars

London, 28 April 2025 – Sharps Pixley, a proud member of the Degussa Group, introduces the redesigned Degussa gold bars, delivering a powerful statement of quality and reliability in the world of precious metals. Sharps Pixley offers both its own product line and the distinguished Degussa gold bars, reinforcing its commitment to excellence.

The new Degussa gold bars continue to meet the highest security standards while upholding the tradition of evolving design excellence.

“Our historic logo – a split diamond featuring the sun and moon – marks the Degussa gold bar. We have carefully modernised the iconic design to unite tradition with contemporary style, marking another significant milestone for our brand,” says Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa.

Where Tradition Meets Modernity – The Iconic“Sun/Moon” Logo in a New Light

The design of the gold bars has been crafted for international appeal. The front features the logo alongside key details: the metal designation“Fine Gold,” the purity of 999.9, and the troy weight. The reverse side has also been reimagined, adorned with a delicate, symmetrical pattern of logo diamonds across the entire surface. Mario Faulstich, Head of Precious Metals Trading at Degussa, emphasises:“This continuous brand motif not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also serves as a security feature.”

Expanded Gold Bar Range to Suit Every Investment Scale

The new Degussa gold bars will be available as part of a broad product range, providing the right investment option for every budget. Starting with the particularly popular 0.5-gram Degussa gold bar, the lineup extends to 1-gram, 2.5-gram, 5-gram, and 10-gram weights for smaller investments. For larger investments, Degussa offers the redesigned gold bars in weights of 20 grams, as well as the best-selling sizes of 1 ounce, 50 grams, and 100 grams, and new additions of 250 grams and 1 kilogram. Over time, this new design will be rolled out across all precious metals offered by Degussa.

Trust Cast in Gold – Degussa Redefines Excellence

Degussa gold bars hold special significance for investors and collectors, symbolising trust, enduring value, and the highest quality. With this new bar design, Degussa reinforces its market leadership while appealing to a broad audience focused on wealth preservation and growth.

About Degussa

The name Degussa stands for quality and reliability in the world of precious metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins, Degussa offers comprehensive services for precious metal investments, leading the market among independent dealers in Europe. With approximately 220 employees, the company currently operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Great Britain.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Degussa Holding AG, Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland, Andrea Haener, Email: ...