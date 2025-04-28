Debt, Dreams, And Dead Seasons: Why Kashmir Must Skill Up

Shikaras sans tourists parked on the Dal Lake – KO file photo

For decades, the breathtaking beauty of Jammu & Kashmir has been the heartbeat of our economy. Tourists from across the world have filled our valleys, stayed in our hotels, and driven our livelihoods. Tourism has become the primary source of income for thousands of families.

But today, we must ask ourselves: Are we depending too much on one fragile pillar?

Every time political instability or tension arises, tourism collapses first. Empty hotels, idle taxis, shuttered shops - we have seen it happen too often. Young people who invested heavily in building guesthouses or buying vehicles are left stranded with debt and broken dreams.

We cannot continue living at the mercy of circumstances beyond our control.

This is a sincere call to the youth of Jammu & Kashmir: We must diversify. Our land is rich in agriculture, horticulture, beekeeping, handicrafts, and untapped technology sectors. The world is evolving fast. We need skills that can survive global changes, skills that make us strong in every season.

Another urgent concern is education. Why must our best students leave to study elsewhere? If we can build luxury hotels for visitors, why can't we build world-class institutions for our children? The ability to create vibrant learning spaces lies within us.

Our youth are already excelling in fields like I.T., medicine, research, and business across the globe. Now is the time for them to come home, to mentor, to invest, to uplift. We must show that growth, innovation, and resilience can flourish in our homeland too.

Tourism is a blessing, but it cannot be our only identity. True progress lies in spreading our roots deeper, in creating opportunities that no political storm can wipe away.

The valley of Kashmir has always stood tall. It is time our dreams do too.

Yours sincerely,

Zain Ul Abidin Raina

Gund Sonamarg