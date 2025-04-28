The Kashmiri Humanity They Won't Show You On TV

Hospitality in Hard Times

By Mahoor Haya Shah

Being Kashmiri is carrying your heart like contraband - everywhere inspected, everywhere distrusted.

After the attack in Pahalgam, where blood spilled and screams tore through the meadow, the old narrative was revived. Every Kashmiri was blamed again. But here's what most headlines missed: even in grief, we opened our homes.

Hotels flung open their doors. Restaurants cooked extra meals. Villagers shared their meager supplies with stranded tourists. Drivers offered free rides to the airport, refusing money. Across Pahalgam and beyond, kindness became instinct, not strategy.

In Kashmir, even amid heartbreak, hospitality runs deeper than fear.

Read Also When Media Turns a Tragedy Into a Witch Hunt Kashmiris Deserve Safety Too After Pahalgam

Far from these mountains, a different story unfolded. Kashmiri students were assaulted. Shopkeepers were threatened. Tenants were evicted overnight. Jobs were lost simply for having a Kashmiri surname. Social media roared with calls to“bulldoze” us,“teach us a lesson,” erase us.

But here in the valley, no mobs formed. No tourists were hurt. Instead, tea was poured. Beds were made. Bread was broken together.

This isn't because we are naïve or weak. We know betrayal well. We've buried sons and salvaged dreams from the ashes. Rage would be easy, justified even. Yet time and again, Kashmir chooses generosity over anger, welcome over resentment.

Being Kashmiri isn't about politics or religion. It's about an impossible resilience: a commitment to humanity even when humanity feels like a one-way street.

When the world shuns us, we don't return hate with hate. We offer bandages to those who mistrust us. We light stoves for those who might never defend us. We hand umbrellas to people who would rather throw stones.

It's not martyrdom. It's who we are.

Generations raised under the long shadow of conflict learn this truth: if sorrow must exist, let it end with us. Let it not pass to the next soul. Let it not become bitterness that scars every handshake, every shared meal.

There is a sickness spreading, but it is not ours. It is the sickness of cruelty worn as pride. It is forgetting that dignity cannot survive selective compassion.

Today, cruelty can trend faster than compassion. But here, among these battered hills and bullet-torn alleys, something stubborn survives. A belief that kindness is not conditional.

Beat the Kashmiri student in a train station. Evict the Kashmiri tenant from a rented room. Boycott the Kashmiri poet. You still won't teach us how to hate.

We are made differently. Of snow and grief and relentless, unreasonable hope.

We know that carrying a cracked heart is harder than wielding a stone. We know that real strength is in refusing to let hate change the shape of your soul.

In Pahalgam's shadow, while violence spoke one language, Kashmiris chose another. They gave food, shelter, and safety, with no questions asked. No identity checked. No gratitude expected.

This is the Kashmir they won't show you on primetime debates. This is the Kashmir that refuses to die, no matter how many storms it weathers.

Write hails from Srinagar and can be reached out to [email protected]