When Media Turns A Tragedy Into A Witch Hunt

Kashmiris Wronged by Hate and Media After Pahalgam

By Musaddiq Majid Khan

The recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, was a moment that demanded serious questions and responsible journalism. Instead, much of the Indian media chose to spread anger and suspicion, especially against ordinary Kashmiris who had nothing to do with the violence.

The attack, which took place in what should have been one of the most secure areas, should have led to tough questions. How did the attackers move around so easily? Why did the security system fail? These were the queries that needed urgent answers.

Yet, rather than focus on these vital inquiries, many television channels and social media outlets rushed to target an entire community.

Headlines like“Kashmiri separatism raising its head again?” and“How long will Kashmiris hide terrorists among them?” were flashed across major TV channels. On social media, calls for boycotting Kashmiri students, businesses, and workers outside the Valley went viral. It did not stop at words.

In Delhi and other cities, Kashmiri students reported being harassed and called names. Traders from Kashmir were threatened in markets they had worked in peacefully for years.

This is not just unfair; it is dangerous. Kashmiris, who have lived through decades of violence and loss, are now being blamed for acts they neither supported nor committed. They are being made scapegoats at a time when they should be partners in finding a path to peace.

In moments like these, the true role of the media becomes clear. Journalism should speak truth to power, not punch down at ordinary citizens. It should demand accountability from those responsible for public safety, not deepen the wounds of already suffering communities. After the Pahalgam attack, very few journalists asked the essential questions about intelligence failures or security gaps. Instead, many preferred to stoke emotions and raise their ratings.

When sections of the media focus on division rather than truth, it becomes harder for real solutions to take root. Hatred spreads faster than facts, and innocent people pay the price. True journalism does not build walls of mistrust; it builds bridges of understanding. It challenges those who must answer, and it protects those who deserve justice.

If the media genuinely cares about the unity and safety of the country, it must stop chasing anger and start chasing the truth. Only by facing uncomfortable questions can we hope to prevent future tragedies.

Blaming the innocent is easy. Holding the powerful accountable is harder. But it is the only way forward.

Writer hails from Hanjiwera Bala, and can be reached at [email protected] .