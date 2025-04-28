403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briacell Therapeutics Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:51 AM EST - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. : Is presenting positive data from its Phase 2 study of lead product candidate, Bria-IMTTM, in metastatic breast cancer, and from its preclinical Bria-OTS+ platform at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 25th – 30th at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL. In addition, Phase 3 early biomarker data will be presented as a late breaking abstract. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading down $0.52 at $6.74.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment