Aclara, Cybercatch, Luca At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Monday. Aclara announced the official inauguration of its semi-industrial heavy rare earths pilot plant facility in Aparecida de Goiania, Goias, Brazil. The ceremony was attended by key government authorities from the State of Goias, the Municipality of Nova Roma, and representatives from federal agencies and international embassies.
CyberCatch Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 Monday. CuberCatch highlighted today how its unique solution protects drinking water systems from falling victim to a cyberattack causing severe damage to the economy.
The U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued a report on November 13, 2024, revealing that over 70 per cent of inspected water systems fail to comply with legal cybersecurity requirements and an alarming level of cybersecurity vulnerabilities have been discovered at drinking water systems across the U.S. with severe risk to the economy.
Luca Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Monday. Luca announced that Luca investors, including certain insiders, have exercised an aggregate of 38.8 million share purchase warrants worth USD$14.0 million (CAD$19.8 million).The Company has substantially reduced its debt by USD $8.4 million since January 1, 2025 , resulting in a current debt balance of USD $8.5 million
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.96 Monday. Neo announced that its new permanent magnet facility in
Estonia has shipped sintered magnet samples for a Tier 1 traction motor customer meeting specific magnetic properties. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Neo's commitment to providing high-performance materials for the electric vehicle market.
Astra Exploration Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Monday. No news stories today.
BluMetric Environmental Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Monday. No news stories today.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Monday. No news stories today.
CareRx Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.75 Monday. No news stories today.
Critical One Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Domestic Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.70 Monday. No news stories today.
Extendicare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.38 Monday. No news stories today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2,131.15 Monday. No news stories today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.82 Monday. No news stories today.
Fox River Resources Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.18 Monday. No news stories today.
The FUTR Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Golconda Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $51.53 Monday. No news stories today.
Kidoz Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $217.76 Monday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Monday. No news stories today.
Millennial Potash Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Onyx Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 Monday. No news stories today.
Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Solaris Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.07 Monday. No news stories today.
Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.86 Monday. No news stories today.
Vitreous Glass Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.00 Monday. No news stories today.
Vista Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.42 Monday. No news stories today.
Zentek Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.87 Monday. No news stories today.
