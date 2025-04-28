Openssl Technical Advisory Committee Elections Now Open - Cast Your Vote

NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation are pleased to announce the opening of the Technical Advisory Committees (TACs) elections . We thank all who registered and those who thoughtfully nominated candidates. We now reach the final and most essential step: voting .

Voting Period: April 28 – May 11, 2025 (12:00 PM UTC)

Where to Vote: Log in to your Community Group , go to the THREADS section, and select the relevant election thread for either the OpenSSL Corporation or the OpenSSL Foundation.

Your vote is more than a formality-it is a reflection of your commitment to the OpenSSL community's values and future. By participating, you help ensure that our advisory committees are shaped by thoughtful, representative leadership.

Voting Representation for the Communities



Academics



Each entity within the "Academics" group has an appointed delegate.

This delegate is responsible for casting a single vote of their institution, department, or research group during elections or decision-making processes.

Committers

Each individual from the "Committers" has a single vote.

Distributions



Each distribution within the "Distributions" group has an appointed delegate.

This delegate is responsible for casting the distribution's single vote during elections or decision-making processes.

Individuals

Each individual has a single vote.

Large Businesses



Each business within the "Large Businesses" group has an appointed delegate.

This delegate is responsible for casting the business's single vote during elections or decision-making processes.

Small Businesses



Each business within the "Small Businesses" group has an appointed delegate. This delegate is responsible for casting the business's single vote during elections or decision-making processes.

To uphold the integrity of this process:



A minimum of 15% participation per group is required for the election to be valid.



Voting is conducted through an open ballot to foster transparency and trust.

Each elected seat carries a one-year term of service.

The Election Committee, composed of the OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation's current directors, is entrusted with guiding this inaugural election. In time, future committees will welcome broader representation from outside the organisation.

"The TAC elections offer a meaningful way to contribute to OpenSSL Library's future. Your participation will help ensure we continue to grow and make strong, informed decisions." - Tim Hudson, President, OpenSSL Corporation.

"I encourage everyone with an interest in OpenSSL Library to take part in these important elections. The TAC will help to guide us through significant technical decisions, and your input is essential to making this process a success" - Matt Caswell, President, OpenSSL Foundation.

We invite all eligible members to participate. In casting your vote, you contribute to a shared Mission and Values for the OpenSSL Project.

For assistance or questions, please visit our Communities website contact us at [email protected] .

Contact:

OpenSSL Corporation

***@openssl

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE OpenSSL Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED