Applied Energetics And Kord Technologies To Discuss The Future Of Directed Energy In Exclusive Fireside Chat

Join this exclusive fireside chat

Applied Energetics and Kord Technologies will explore their new strategic collaboration and the evolving landscape of directed energy and counter-drone defense.

Applied Energetics (OTCQB:AERG)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Force Family Office will host a fireside chat featuring Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB: AERG), and Jon Shepard, Director and FIREFLY Program Technical Manager at Kord Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBR, Inc. The event will explore the companies' new strategic collaboration and the evolving landscape of directed energy and counter-drone defense.

The discussion comes on the heels of a joint announcement by Applied Energetics and Kord outlining plans to integrate AE's advanced pulsed laser technology into Kord's FIREFLYTM High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) - a move that could significantly advance layered air defense capabilities across military and critical infrastructure applications.

Topics will include:

1 insights from the recent European Counter-UAS Forum, including developments from the Ukraine market-shifting role of pulsed laser systems in modern emerging from the integration of AE's technology into the FIREFLY path to real-world demonstrations and potential defense layered, multi-effector solutions are defining the next generation of asymmetric threat response

Chris Donaghey, who leads Applied Energetics' charge in ultrashort pulse (USP) laser systems, will share how the company's patented technologies are poised to address today's most pressing national security challenges. Jon Shepard will provide insight into Kord's vision for the FIREFLY system and how this partnership opens new doors for both tactical and strategic defense capabilities.

The event will be moderated by Steven Saltzstein, CEO of Force Family Office.

Register here:

Harvey Briggs

Force Family Office

+1 917-747-6198

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.