United States Announce Plans To Offer Japan To Build Dual-Use Ships

The United States plans to propose to Japan the construction of dual-use vessels that could be converted into warships, Azernews reports.

"One of the key observations I made while studying the Chinese navy and the Chinese shipbuilding industry is that they design their commercial vessels with the potential for military use in mind," said the minister.

Phelan added that China, if necessary, could "quickly" convert its commercial ships for military purposes. He noted that adopting a similar approach in Japan would help maintain high demand for these vessels, while also driving technological innovations and reducing costs.

The concept of dual-use vessels-ships designed for both civilian and military purposes-has gained attention as a way to optimize shipbuilding resources and enhance naval capabilities. This strategy allows countries to maintain a robust commercial fleet that can rapidly transition into military use in times of conflict, offering flexibility in a rapidly evolving security landscape.

China has long employed this strategy, designing its commercial vessels with military conversions in mind. This gives it an edge in terms of preparedness, as commercial ships can be quickly adapted to military roles, whether for troop transport, supply missions, or other strategic uses. If Japan moves forward with the U.S. proposal, it would likely not only strengthen its defense posture but also provide a cost-effective solution in an era of increasing defense budgets and limited resources.

Moreover, the technological advancements involved in developing dual-use vessels could have far-reaching implications for maritime industries, improving overall shipbuilding techniques and making fleets more versatile in addressing both civilian and defense needs.