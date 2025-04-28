AZAL Launches Direct Flights From Baku To Ahmedabad, India

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, continues to expand the geography of its flights. Starting in July, the airline will launch direct regular flights from Baku to Ahmedabad, one of the largest cities in India.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for July 4. Flights en route Baku-Ahmedabad-Baku will be operated 4 times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Ahmedabad is a city rich in historical heritage and vibrant modern life. Its ancient part is distinguished by its architectural landmarks and a unique blend of cultural and religious traditions. In contrast, modern Ahmedabad features skyscrapers, shopping centers and dynamic infrastructure.

It is worth noting that currently AZAL operates regular flights to the Indian cities of Mumbai and New Delhi. Thus, flights are performed en route Baku-Mumbai-Baku 4 times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. From June 16, these flights are scheduled every day.

Meanwhile, flights from Baku to New Delhi are served 3 times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website , the airline's mobile app, AZAL ticket offices, or accredited travel agencies.