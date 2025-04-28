Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev And President Massoud Pezeshkian Attend Azerbaijan-Iran Business Forum Held In Baku

President Ilham Aliyev And President Massoud Pezeshkian Attend Azerbaijan-Iran Business Forum Held In Baku


2025-04-28 03:12:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Azerbaijan-Iran business forum has commenced at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

According to Azernews , Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are attending the event.

MENAFN28042025000195011045ID1109482679

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search