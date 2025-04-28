NATO Member Mulling Export Of Ukraine's DELTA Battlefield Awareness System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has received an enquiry regarding the export of Ukraine's situational awareness system, DELTA, from one of the NATO member states.

This was stated in an interview with Army TV by the Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization, Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukrinform reports.

“We received a corresponding enquiry from one of the NATO countries to obtain the opportunity to export the DELTA system. I shall not disclose the name of the country just yet, but this is our very kind partner, who helps us very seriously with various types of weapons, and we are really proud that the national IT system sees enquiries from other countries,” Chernohorenko noted.

According to her, an export model is currently being worked out and licensing options are being explored. As soon as an intergovernmental agreement is concluded, the deal will be announced publicly.

MP: More comments and suggestions may be added to draft law on AFUforces

The Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized that DELTA is often referred to as“'Google' for the military”. Its main module, the Deltamonitor, is a digital map allowing users to see the location of own forces and enemy troops in real time. The military can also print maps and reports, which is important for those normally working with paper documents.

The system also combines data from various sensors, radars, trackers, and drones, which are automatically displayed on the map. Delta offers a secure chat for verified users and a battlefield video analysis module: video streams from drones and cameras can be viewed in one system, and enemy equipment is highlighted by built-in artificial intelligence.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukraine-made Dzhura and Kozak armored vehicles will be produced in Spain.

Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine