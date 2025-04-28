Ukraine's NG Warriors Destroy Russian Shelter On Pokrovsk Front
The brigade reported this on Facebook , releasing a video of the combat operation, according to Ukrinform.
"Warriors of the 'Spartan' Brigade on the Pokrovsk front once again remind the invaders that they can't hide, even underground. All enemy shelters have been located and successfully destroyed," the statement reads.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian boat in south
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders repelled 64 Russian assault attempts on the Pokrovsk front over the past day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment