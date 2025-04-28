Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's NG Warriors Destroy Russian Shelter On Pokrovsk Front

2025-04-28 03:12:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a shelter used by Russian invaders on the Pokrovsk front.

The brigade reported this on Facebook , releasing a video of the combat operation, according to Ukrinform.

"Warriors of the 'Spartan' Brigade on the Pokrovsk front once again remind the invaders that they can't hide, even underground. All enemy shelters have been located and successfully destroyed," the statement reads.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian boat in south

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders repelled 64 Russian assault attempts on the Pokrovsk front over the past day.

