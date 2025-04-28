Ukraine Ready To Help Europe Restore Power Supply Halushchenko
This was announced by Ukraine's Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Ukraine is ready to assist in restoring the stable operation of the power grids of our partners and allies in Europe. We are ready to share the knowledge and experience gained, particularly during the systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," he wrote.Read also: Sweden sends 246 humanitarian aid shipments for Ukraine's energy sector since war started
Earlier, it was reported that on Monday, massive power outages occurred in Spain, Portugal, and parts of France. According to Spanish media, the blackout occurred in cities such as Seville, Barcelona, and Valencia. Phone lines across Spain were also disrupted, and in Barcelona and Madrid, passengers were evacuated from the metro systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment