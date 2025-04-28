Ukraine Ready To Help Europe Restore Power Supply Halushchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is ready to share with the European partners its experience in restoring electricity supply to stabilize the energy system after massive power outages.

This was announced by Ukraine's Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is ready to assist in restoring the stable operation of the power grids of our partners and allies in Europe. We are ready to share the knowledge and experience gained, particularly during the systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that on Monday, massive power outages occurred in Spain, Portugal, and parts of France. According to Spanish media, the blackout occurred in cities such as Seville, Barcelona, and Valencia. Phone lines across Spain were also disrupted, and in Barcelona and Madrid, passengers were evacuated from the metro systems.