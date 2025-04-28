Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 40 Attack Uavs, 74 Disappear From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of 17.00, Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down 40 Shahed-type attack UAVs, along with other types of drones, across the eastern, northern, and central regions of Ukraine. Additionally, 74 enemy decoy drones have reportedly disappeared from radar.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of April 28, 2025 (from 23.30 on April 27), the enemy launched an attack involving 166 UAVs, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones, from locations in Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel in the Russian Federation. The primary targets were the Sumy and Cherkasy regions. By 17:00, 40 Shahed drones and other UAVs were confirmed destroyed in Ukraine's eastern, northern, and central regions. Additionally, 74 enemy decoy drones were locally lost without causing any negative consequences," the statement reads.

Ukrainian air defense destroys over 840 Russian drones and missiles over past week

Ukraine's air defenses, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams, repelled the aerial attack.

The attack affected the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 28, 2025, amounted to about 949,800 troops, including 1,160 invaders killed or wounded in action over the past day.