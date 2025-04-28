Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Over 13,800 Enemy Vehicles And Pieces Of Special Equipment Since Start Of Year

Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Over 13,800 Enemy Vehicles And Pieces Of Special Equipment Since Start Of Year


2025-04-28 03:12:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the year, Russian forces have suffered significant equipment losses in the war against Ukraine, with 13,805 vehicles and pieces of special equipment destroyed to date.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a Facebook post and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

Syrskyi underscored the pivotal role of unmanned systems, especially ground-based robotic systems designed for remote mining, in delivering significant blows to the invaders' logistics.

Over the past week alone, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 969 enemy vehicles and pieces of special equipment.

The Commander-in-Chief extended his gratitude to the defenders for their exceptional professionalism and combat effectiveness

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 28, 2025, amounted to about 949,800 troops, including 1,160 invaders killed or wounded in action over the past day.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN28042025000193011044ID1109482672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search