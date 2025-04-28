Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Over 13,800 Enemy Vehicles And Pieces Of Special Equipment Since Start Of Year
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a Facebook post and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.
Syrskyi underscored the pivotal role of unmanned systems, especially ground-based robotic systems designed for remote mining, in delivering significant blows to the invaders' logistics.
Over the past week alone, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 969 enemy vehicles and pieces of special equipment.
The Commander-in-Chief extended his gratitude to the defenders for their exceptional professionalism and combat effectiveness
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 28, 2025, amounted to about 949,800 troops, including 1,160 invaders killed or wounded in action over the past day.
Illustrative photo
