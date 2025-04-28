Trump Wants A Permanent Ceasefire - White House Reacts To Putin's Temporary 'Truce'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine to stop the bloodshed.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said this on Monday while commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Leavitt noted that Trump is "increasingly frustrated with the leaders of both countries." She stated, "He wants to see a permanent ceasefire. I understand Vladimir Putin this morning offered a temporary ceasefire. The president has made it clear he wants to see a permanent ceasefire - first to stop the killing, to stop the bloodshed."

While Trump remains optimistic about striking a deal,“he is also being realistic as well, and both leaders need to come to the table to negotiate their way out of this situation,” she added.

Leavitt also said that Trump's recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the Vatican shows Trump's commitment to being a "peacemaker president."

“This is an incredibly difficult situation and conflict that President Trump inherited from President Biden, who allowed this war to start in the first place, but he [Trump] is focused on solving this problem,” she said.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a“truce” from May 8 to 11 in commemoration of Victory Day, a significant holiday in Russia. During this period, the Russian Federation claims that all combat operations will be temporarily suspended.

Photo: White House