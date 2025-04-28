Russians Shell Nikopol And Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Civilian Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces targeted the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery, leaving one man injured.

According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The aggressor launched more than 15 attacks on the Nikopol district, using artillery and FPV drones. The strikes hit Nikopol and three communities-Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets,” the statement reads.

A 59-year-old man sustained injuries during one of the attacks. His condition is described as satisfactory, and he is receiving outpatient treatment.

In total, the attacks caused damage to three private homes, an outbuilding, infrastructure, and a gas station. A power line and a gas pipeline were also impacted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community with artillery and drones earlier in the morning.