Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Shell Nikopol And Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Civilian Injured

Russians Shell Nikopol And Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Civilian Injured


2025-04-28 03:12:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces targeted the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery, leaving one man injured.

According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The aggressor launched more than 15 attacks on the Nikopol district, using artillery and FPV drones. The strikes hit Nikopol and three communities-Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets,” the statement reads.

A 59-year-old man sustained injuries during one of the attacks. His condition is described as satisfactory, and he is receiving outpatient treatment.

In total, the attacks caused damage to three private homes, an outbuilding, infrastructure, and a gas station. A power line and a gas pipeline were also impacted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community with artillery and drones earlier in the morning.

MENAFN28042025000193011044ID1109482670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search