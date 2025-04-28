Russian Army Launches Airstrikes On Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to Fedorov, at least two strikes were recorded, and emergency services are currently assessing the damage.Read also: Russians shell Nikopol and three communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, civilian injured
Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 27, the enemy dropped 21 bombs on the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region.
