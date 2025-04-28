Gas Supply Restored In Cherkasy Following Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Gas supply has been successfully restored in Cherkasy after disruptions caused by a Russian drone attack.

Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“As of now, gas supply to the population has been resumed. There is gas in the system. I urge all consumers to check its availability in their homes. If there is gas, you may use it. If not, please remain calm. Tomorrow, we will begin reconnecting customers one by one,” Bondarenko stated.

He added that 50 emergency teams from various regions across Ukraine would arrive in Cherkasy to expedite the restoration process and ensure all consumers regain access to gas as quickly as possible.

Infrastructure damaged indue to Russian attack

Bondarenko expressed his gratitude to all emergency services involved, crediting their coordinated efforts for preserving the city's gas supply under challenging circumstances.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Russian drone attack had left some residents of Cherkasy and neighboring villages without gas supply.

Illustrative photo: Thomas Imo/photothek/IMAGO