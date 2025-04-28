Ukraine Calls On Partners To Prevent Rapprochement Between Russian And North Korean Regimes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The acknowledgment by Russia and the DPRK of the participation of North Korean military personnel in hostilities on the side of the Russian Federation -after both regimes previously denied such claims-underscores the unreliability of statements made by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

This is said in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“The recognition by the Russian and North Korean regimes of the fact of the participation of North Korean military personnel in hostilities against Ukraine on the side of the aggressor state once again confirms Ukraine's repeated warnings that Putin and Kim Jong Un cannot be taken at their word. In fact, the Russian and North Korean dictators have now recognized something that until recently officials of both regimes categorically denied,” the statement reads.

European Commission says Russia's use ofn troops reveals its desperation

The MFA emphasized once again that the participation of the DPRK in the Russia's aggression against Ukraine threatens not only the security of Europe, but also of the Indo-Pacific region. Furthermore, such illegal military cooperation is a gross violation of international law, in particular, the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“We call on international partners to join efforts in putting pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang and to take concrete steps to prevent further rapprochement between the Russian and North Korean regimes, which could have catastrophic consequences for stability on the Korean Peninsula and global security,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea confirmed the participation of the DPRK army units in combat operations against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of Russia. The North Korean military was sent to the Russian-Ukrainian war in line with the bilateral defense treaty signed in June 2024.

Earlier, Russia's General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov for the first time officially confirmed the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.