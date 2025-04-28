Ukraine Offers Assistance To Spain, Portugal, France Amid Blackout

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian authorities have offered assistance to Spain, Portugal, and France, where a large-scale blackout was reported today.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"As directed by President Zelensky, I have just contacted my colleagues in Spain, Portugal, and France to offer Ukraine's assistance following today's power outages in Europe. Ukraine has extensive experience. Even while defending our homeland against aggression, we are prepared to assist our friends in times of need," he wrote.

The minister noted that Ukrainian diplomats in relevant countries have already reached out and are awaiting lists of specific actions that can be taken.

"We will stay in close contact with our partners to coordinate further," Sybiha added.

Major power outages occurred on Monday across significant parts of Spain and Portugal, including Madrid and Lisbon. Power outages were also reported in some areas of France.

The Portuguese grid operator REN linked the large-scale blackout in the region to a "rare atmospheric phenomenon."

