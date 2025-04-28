Sergii Koretskyi Appointed New CEO Of Naftogaz
Andriy Herus, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Utilities, said this in comments to Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.
Herus stated that today the company's Supervisory Board unanimously voted to offer Koretskyi a contract. Once the necessary technical procedures are completed, Koretskyi could officially take over as the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine as early as May 1.Read also: Naftogaz imports about 800 mcm of natural gas since early 2025
Since November 2022, Koretskyi has been leading Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. Prior to that, from 2013, he served as CEO of WOG. Since 2018, he had been engaged in private business ventures.
The Naftogaz Group paid more than UAH 23.2 billion in taxes to the state and local budgets during January-March 2025.
Photo: Wikipedia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment