Sergii Koretskyi Appointed New CEO Of Naftogaz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sergii Koretskyi has won the competition for the position of CEO at NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Andriy Herus, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Utilities, said this in comments to Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

Herus stated that today the company's Supervisory Board unanimously voted to offer Koretskyi a contract. Once the necessary technical procedures are completed, Koretskyi could officially take over as the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine as early as May 1.

Since November 2022, Koretskyi has been leading Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. Prior to that, from 2013, he served as CEO of WOG. Since 2018, he had been engaged in private business ventures.

The Naftogaz Group paid more than UAH 23.2 billion in taxes to the state and local budgets during January-March 2025.

Photo: Wikipedia