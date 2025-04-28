Rising Heatwaves Signal Early Summer Alarm In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Common symptoms include headaches, high fever, body aches, diarrhea, swelling of the eyes, cramps, cholera, and dizziness. Dr. Fayaz urged individuals to seek immediate medical attention if any of these symptoms appear, as heatstroke represents a medical emergency. Without timely treatment, it can damage vital organs such as the brain, heart, and kidneys, and could ultimately be life-threatening.

He further noted that the changing climate has not only extended the summer season but has also increased the prevalence of diseases. Over his three decades of experience, he observed that conditions like high blood pressure, heart diseases, and vision impairments, which were once rare among people under 40, are now increasingly common among young individuals.

Additionally, increasing water intake during hot weather is essential to regulate body temperature and ensure smooth blood circulation. Proper hydration not only benefits the skin and kidneys but also supports overall bodily functions.

Explaining the technical aspect, Dr. Muhammad Nafis, Chairman of the Environmental Sciences Department at the University of Peshawar, described a heatwave as a phenomenon when temperatures remain excessively high for five or more consecutive days - levels unbearable for both humans and animals. Speaking to TNN, Dr. Nafis said that heatwaves are typically observed between June and August. However, the heatwave in March 2022, which affected Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan, was an alarming deviation.

Experts link the early arrival and extended duration of heatwaves directly to climate change. Additionally, heatwaves are often followed by intense and unpredictable rainfall, further exacerbating the environmental challenges.

Dr. Nafis pointed out that there are currently no immediate solutions to reduce heatwaves. While staying indoors and minimizing outdoor activities are recommended, economic realities in Pakistan make this difficult, especially for laborers and agricultural workers. Therefore, enhanced protective measures are necessary.

These include wearing wide-brimmed hats, covering faces with cloth, drinking water regularly, and staying in shaded areas whenever possible. Outdoor workers should negotiate flexible work schedules - ideally working from dawn until 11 AM and resuming from 5 PM to 7 PM - to avoid the peak heat hours. Similarly, farmers can adapt their schedules to protect themselves from the adverse effects of heatwaves.

According to Dr. Nafis, the impacts of climate change manifest through rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and intensified floods. Addressing climate change requires two strategic approaches: mitigation and adaptation.

Mitigation efforts have so far focused predominantly on reducing carbon dioxide emissions through afforestation. However, Dr. Nafis criticized the limited scope of these initiatives, noting that afforestation efforts have been largely confined to plains, whereas Pakistan's geography consists of over 50% mountains, 10% deserts, and 40% plains. He stressed the importance of expanding tree-planting efforts to mountainous regions.

Moreover, Dr. Nafis pointed out that mitigation strategies must address not only carbon dioxide but also other potent greenhouse gases like methane. Despite methane's significant role in disrupting the upper troposphere and contributing to erratic rainfall, it has received little attention in Pakistan. Similarly, ozone depletion, which accounts for 25% of climate change effects, remains an overlooked issue.

He concluded that tackling climate change effectively would require modern technological interventions, as traditional methods like tree plantation alone are insufficient.