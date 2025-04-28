403
Heartfulness And Ministry Of Culture To Host The Biggest Meditation Congregation For 125Th Birth Anniversary Of Babuji Maharaj
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 28 April 2025: The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Pujya Babuji Maharaj – the second in the lineage of Masters of Shri Ram Chandra Mission – is to be celebrated with great fervour at the world's largest meditation hall at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the outskirts of Hyderabad from 29th April to 1st May. The event brought in association with the Ministry of Culture of India by Heartfulness Institute will be graced by Shri Jishnu Dev Verma – Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Shri Jupally Krishna Rao – Hon'ble Minister for Tourism and Culture of Telangana in the Divine Presence of Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Over 25000 participants from across the world are slated to join the event from the Heartfulness Headquarters and many more will be joining virtually as well in the group meditation led by Rev. Daaji. The meditation session will also be aired globally.
The three-day event will be filled not only with a collective spiritual awakening, but will also promote universal brotherhood, introspection and celebration of the teachings and Pujya Babuji Maharaj. Inauguration of Babuji Vanam Healing Garden for Rainforest will be among the chief highlights of the three-day Bhandara while the event will also be marked by a special exhibition on the life of Babuji Maharaj through a space display of rare artifacts, photographs and memorabilia of Babuji.
Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said,“Our hearts and spirits are brimming with a collective transformative experience. The teachings of beloved Babuji Maharaj have impacted millions of people around the world. The enthusiasts joining for the Bhandara testifies the intent of millions who want to consciously evolve on the spiritual path. According to Babuji Maharaj, the spiritual and the material aspects of our lives are like two wings of a bird, in a way that one cannot do without the other. Treading the path of Heartfulness brings the awakening and the equanimity on our journey towards the Ultimate Destination.”
A special report on the Ekatm Abhiyan mission led by Heartfulness for the period from April 1st to August 31st, 2025 will be forecast. The Ekatm Abhiyan is projected to reach over 12 crore participants across 65,000+ villages, expanding its transformative impact to every corner of the nation.
The valedictory 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of beloved Babuji in 2025 will conclude with the second edition of the Kanha Music Festival shall feature legendary singers Pandit Sharang Dev and Sniti Mishra which will inspire lakhs of audience on the exemplary qualities of revered Babuji. Students from Heartfulness International School will also participate in the colourful concert.
About Heartfulness:
Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
