Vatican Sets May 7 For Conclave To Elect New Pope
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Vatican announced on Monday that the conclave to elect a new pope will begin on May 7.
According to a statement released after the cardinals' meeting cited by Vatican News, the election will be conducted in secret requiring a two-third majority to elect a new pope.
Some 135 cardinals, younger than 80 years of age, will be electing the new pope.
In the case a new cardinal is not elected following three rounds, voting ballots are burned and black smoke is emitted above St. Peters Basilica, signaling the lack of unanimity amongst the cardinals.
The conclave then resumes and the election process takes place anew.
In case a candidate reaches the majority, ballots are burned in a manner that emits white smoke, signaling the appointment of a new pope, who would later come out on the balcony. (end)
