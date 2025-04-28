Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Demands Frozen Assets Released Within Sanctions Lifting Deal


2025-04-28 03:08:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 28 (KUNA) -- Iran demanded on Monday releasing its frozen assets as part of the current talks with the United States on lifting sanctions.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, in his weekly press briefing, "demanded" free access to the funds of "the Iranian people."
Regarding the exclusion of Britain, France, and Germany from the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, he noted that it was their choice and that they are free to play a constructive role.
He pointed out that the fourth round of Iranian-US talks will be held next Saturday.
Iran has so far held three rounds of indirect talks with the US in Muscat and Rome in the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. (end)
