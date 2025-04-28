403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Demands Frozen Assets Released Within Sanctions Lifting Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 28 (KUNA) -- Iran demanded on Monday releasing its frozen assets as part of the current talks with the United States on lifting sanctions.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, in his weekly press briefing, "demanded" free access to the funds of "the Iranian people."
Regarding the exclusion of Britain, France, and Germany from the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, he noted that it was their choice and that they are free to play a constructive role.
He pointed out that the fourth round of Iranian-US talks will be held next Saturday.
Iran has so far held three rounds of indirect talks with the US in Muscat and Rome in the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. (end)
nsa
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, in his weekly press briefing, "demanded" free access to the funds of "the Iranian people."
Regarding the exclusion of Britain, France, and Germany from the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, he noted that it was their choice and that they are free to play a constructive role.
He pointed out that the fourth round of Iranian-US talks will be held next Saturday.
Iran has so far held three rounds of indirect talks with the US in Muscat and Rome in the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. (end)
nsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment