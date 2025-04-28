403
UK Signs Mou On Establishing Palestine's State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 28 (KUNA) -- British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) cementing commitment to backing the establishment of Palestine's state within the framework of the two-state solution.
This was announced during Mustafa's visit to the UK, in response to an invitation from UK Premier Keir Starmer on boosting bilateral ties, according to a ministry statement.
Under the memo, the Palestinian Authority (PA) is the only legitimate ruling body in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs), and the West Bank and Gaza should be under the authority.
Both the UK government and the PA agreed on coordination regarding Gaza's future in line with Arab and Palestinian initiatives, it noted.
The UK stressed the need for Hamas to give up control of Gaza and the immediate release of hostages, according to the statement.
The UK is clear regarding cancelling the role of Hamas in the future, Lammy was quoted by the statement as saying.
Lammy said that they would not give up the two-state solution, and the establishment of Palestinian state, renewing the UK's commitment to recognizing Palestine's state, it noted.
Mustafa presented outlines of reform programs set by the PA, focusing on enhancing financial sustainability and transparency, as well as improving services to Palestinians.
In addition, the UK is planning to declare an aid package for OTP, estimated at USD 135 million for humanitarian relief, supporting economy of Palestine and enhancing the PA's rule. (end)
