Death Toll Rises To 65 In Iran's Bandar Abbas Port Explosion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 28 (KUNA) -- The death toll from Shahid Rajaee section of Bandar Abbas port's explosion in Iran's rose to 65, with over 1,200 injured, Iranian's authorities announced on Monday.
The governor of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan Mohammad Ashouri, confirmed to local media the increased number of casualties, praising the role of firefighters and rescue teams in containing the fire.
The blast occurred on Saturday due to explosions in several containers. (pick up previous)
