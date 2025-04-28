403
India Awards Sheikha Sheikha Ali Al-Jaber Padma Shri Award For Promoting Yoga
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Indian government held a ceremony on Monday to honor Sheikha Sheikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the Padma Shri Award for her contributions to promoting yoga in Kuwait, the Gulf region, and the Arab world.
Kuwait Ambassador to India Meshal Mustafa Al-Shamali told KUNA that this occasion, in which the Indian government honors Sheikha Sheikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the Padma Shri award in recognition of her efforts in promoting yoga and mental and physical health in Kuwait and the Arab world, affirms the diversity and strengthening of the solid bilateral relations between Kuwait and India.
On this occasion, the Ambassador expressed his happiness at Sheikha Sheikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receiving this prestigious award, which was presented by the President of India Droupadi Murmu at an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.
She is the first Kuwaiti citizen to receive the Padma Shri, a civilian award in India given in recognition of outstanding initiatives and contributions.
Sheikha Sheikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah told KUNA that this high honor represents a source of pride for her.
Her passion for yoga and methods of developing physical and health fitness has opened new doors for cultural exchange between Kuwait and India, strengthening ties between the two countries and contributing to the consolidation of values of respect and mutual understanding between the two peoples, he clarified.
During the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Indian government had announced the decision to award Sheikha Sheikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, in recognition of her distinguished contributions to promoting public culture and social work.
Other awards were presented during the ceremony for excellent contributions in the fields of science, engineering, commerce, industry, medicine, literature, education, sports, and civil service.
Sheikha founded the Dar Atma to promote yoga, a physical and mental practice originated in India centuries ago and gained significant global popularity after the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.
Modi proposed designating June 21 as International Yoga Day in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014, and it has been practiced worldwide since June 21, 2015. Yoga includes a series of physical movements to increase physical strength and flexibility, as well as breathing and meditation exercises. (end)
