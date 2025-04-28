Internet Disrupted In Morocco After Spain Power Outage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rabat: A major power outage in Spain and Portugal on Monday disrupted Orange Maroc internet services in Morocco, the subsidiary of the French telecoms giant announced.

In a statement, the company said "the disruption to our internet network is due to a widespread power outage in Spain and Portugal".

It said the blackout had "impacted international connections".

Other internet providers such as Maroc Telecom and Inwi have not issued any statements regarding potential disruptions.

Moroccan authorities have also not reported any impacts on the North African country resulting from the blackout.

At 12:30 pm (1030 GMT), power went out across Spain and Portugal, causing widespread disruptions to mobile networks, internet service and railroad operations.

With stoplights knocked out, road traffic was also halted.

Spain said it was working to determine the cause of the blackout, with Portugal saying the entire Iberian peninsula was affected. Southwest France also briefly saw cuts, its high-voltage grid operator said.

Orange Maroc's statement came hours later, around 1520 GMT.

In neighbouring Algeria, the Ministry of Telecommunications also warned of potential internet service interruptions due to the outage.

At 1330 GMT, it said disruptions could occur "in the upcoming hours", but none have been reported yet.