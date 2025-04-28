Make Mother's Day Celebrations Even Bigger With Kroger

Retailer highlights all the ways to surprise and delight mom leading up to Mother's Day

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), America's grocer, today shared how customers can celebrate mom with random acts of kindness leading up to Mother's Day. From delivering her favorite flowers to cooking an epic brunch spread, moms deserve the extra love and care this holiday.

"We know the moms in our lives need more than just a single day of appreciation, even if it is only a small surprise to let her know just how special she is," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "This Mother's Day, Kroger is here to help make the celebration even bigger as we honor the moms who have given us so much."

Surprise and delight mom all week leading up to Mother's Day with these simple, yet meaningful ideas:



Bring her flowers: Kick-off the celebration with a surprise flower bouquet from Bloom HausTM . Offering several varieties of bouquets including sunflowers, daisies, roses and more, mom will love the surprise ahead of Mother's Day. Gifts can also be sent with on-demand delivery from more than 1,700 locations nationwide through DoorDash and Uber Eats .

Surprise mom with all her favorite treats: Make mom smile with a special Kroger haul just for her. Bring her all her favorite treats, snacks and candies that are even better when shared together.

Order a customized cake: Gift mom a custom cake that is as special and unique as she is. Whether it's her favorite flavor or a design that reflects her personality, a personalized cake adds a sweet touch to the day. Kroger also offers beautiful cakes every day in the bakery that families can personalize themselves.

Treat her to a spa day: Treat mom to a spa experience at home with these all-star products from Kroger's beauty aisle including: Dr. Teal's® Relax and Relief Eucalyptus and Spearmint Pure Epsom Salt Bath Soak , Tree Hut® coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub , CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser , Jergens® Natural GlowTM + Firming Medium to Tan Daily Moisturizer , Bausch + Lomb Lumify® Eye Drops and MCoBeauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops Skincare-Infused with Antioxidants . Create a full brunch spread: Go all out on Mother's Day with a Sunday brunch cooked with love. Pick up favorites such as a Terra Fina Quiche , Private Selection® Cherry Honey Scones and Kroger® Hardwood Smoked Sliced Bacon . Don't forget a mimosa with Cupcake Prosecco or a non-alcoholic option with Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc .

For moms who like to do their own shopping, select from hundreds of gift card options and earn 4X fuel points from April 30-May 13 with a digital coupon . No matter the gift, be sure to complete the celebration with a Mother's Day greeting card expressing a heartfelt message.

