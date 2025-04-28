Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Bull Rider Derek Kolbaba On Special Live Episode At PBR Salt Lake City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This episode was recorded during the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event and mark the final podcast appearances of our host, Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, before his unexpected passing on February 27 at the age of 39. The board sports community and the Monster Energy family are mourning the loss of a genuine original - a larger-than-life presence whose energy, laugh, and heart left a lasting mark on everyone he met.

Speaking on the evolution of professional bull riding into a mass spectacle, Kolbaba said on UNLEASHED: "It's fun to see the growth of the sport. And I always ask people after their first time at the PBR, how they liked it. And the answer is always the same, like, 'We loved it and we became fans,' or, 'Now we'll go to more events and follow it on TV!' That's all you can ask for in a sport that is continuing to grow. I guess twenty years ago, nobody would have thought it would be at this level today."

The podcast episode was originally recorded live on February 8 inside a mobile studio at the PBR Salt Lake City and streamed on the Twitch platform. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the decorated bull rider is available to global audiences.

For the full conversation with Kolbaba, make sure to listen to Episode 504 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy . Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify , iTunes , and YouTube .

Born into rodeo royalty in Joseph, Oregon, Derek Kolbaba's journey began at a young age. Inspired by his father, legendary bull rider Kyle Kolbaba, young Derek always wanted to be a cowboy. Despite his father's early retirement due to a severe injury – and initial hesitation about following the same path – the young Kolbaba couldn't resist the arena's call. At age 10, Derek saddled up to compete in local rodeos while displaying remarkable natural talent. By the mere age of 18, he was already competing in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals, and at just 21, claimed the 2017 Reserve Champion Bull Rider title. Though his career has been marked by significant setbacks-including a broken back and five surgeries-Derek's determination remains unbroken. Tune in for an up-close conversation with one of bull riding's most resilient competitors – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, the late Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath , professional snowboarder Danny Kass , and artist and model Brittney Palmer . Follow the link to tune in right here .

Derek Kolbaba seemed destined to grow up in the cowboy lifestyle. Born as the son of bull riding icon Kyle Kolbaba, his upbringing provided a first-row seat to his father's accomplishments in the arena. "Growing up, it was all about horses and rodeos. And, how do I get to be that guy, up on the stage? I was getting on sheep when I was three or four years old," said Kolbaba on UNLEASHED.

Even when a drastic injury upended his father's career, young Derek was allowed to train bull riding at age 10: "Ever since I was a little kid, this is all I could dream about. I watched it on TV, watched my dad do it. My whole family is in the rodeo business."

Supported by his father and drawing from his wealth of experience, Kolbaba made a name from himself on the amateur circuit and began competing as a pro early on. Speaking about his experience rising through the ranks at local rodeos, he said: "You never know what might happen! The bull might jump over the fence, you just never know!"

In a standout moment, Kolbaba secured the 2017 Reserve Champion Bull Rider title at just 21 years of age. He has also qualified for nine PBR World Series Finals and secured a win in a 2024 Unleash the Beast PBR event. "It's crazy to see these stats brought out because it all seems like all just happened yesterday. It's gone by fast, but I've been living the dream, definitely," said Kolbaba about his accolades.

While appearing on the podcast, Kolbaba was recovering from a recent dislocated shoulder injury. Speaking on the issue, the young rider displayed his signature grit: "Here we are sitting on the sidelines again. I'm a little worse for wear. But I've had more difficult things to deal with. I opted not to get the surgery and am doing physical therapy instead to get back in the saddle."

Want the full story from behind the scenes at PBR Salt Lake City? Listen to the full conversation by visiting the landing page for Episode 504 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring professional rodeo cowboy Derek Kolbaba .

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of the late Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass . Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer .

