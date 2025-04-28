WACKER Showcases Binder Technology For Nonwoven Products And Solutions At IDEA2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "IDEA25 is an exciting venue to showcase our proactive approach in adapting to changing markets and transforming ideas into innovations. We aim to deliver a threefold advantage to our customers: expert people, unique products, and global technical centers," said Diane Merzbach, marketing manager for WACKER POLYMERS. "We look forward to highlighting products that support hygiene and filtration applications with high absorbency, breathability, and strength for rigorous use."

Feminine hygiene: Improving comfort and effectiveness

Feminine hygiene nonwovens are specially designed materials for personal care, enhancing comfort and functionality. Wacker's VINNAPAS® binders provide excellent adhesion to cellulosic fibers and durability even in moist conditions. With a soft hand feel, they ensure superior comfort, are gentle on the skin, and minimize irritation risks. These features make VINNAPAS® binders essential for high-quality personal care products.

Versatile wipes: benefits of dry, wet, and industrial wipes

Wipes, both dry and wet, are vital in personal and professional settings. Wacker's VINNAPAS® binder solutions ensure a soft hand feel for comfort and ease of use. Their ability to absorb lotions makes them ideal for skincare in personal wipes, while safety for skin contact ensures they are suitable for sensitive skin. Wacker's VINNAPAS® binders offer reliable, versatile solutions for any wipe application, emphasizing comfort and safety.

Multifaceted tabletop nonwovens enhance the dining experience

Tabletop nonwovens are innovative materials for dining and hospitality, providing functional and aesthetic benefits. Wacker's VINNAPAS® dispersions mimic cotton's comfort, enhancing dining experiences and offering excellent printability for vibrant branding. The binders can be hydrophilic or hydrophobic, ensuring moisture management and compliance with food-contact safety regulations. VINNAPAS® binders also provide water resistance and elegant drapability, maintaining a neat appearance on tables.

Advanced nonwoven solutions: Enhancing filtration efficiency with VINNAPAS® and VINNOL® dispersions

Nonwovens are ideal for filtration due to their engineering for specific porosity and flow rates. VINNAPAS® and VINNOL® dispersions improve performance in filter media. VINNAPAS® VAE dispersions enhance fiber bonding for advanced paper and engineered fabric media, while VINNOL® dispersions improve heat sealing and welding capabilities, broadening applicability in filtration solutions. This engineering and advanced binding position nonwoven effectively for the filtration market demands. WACKER's technical team offers industry-leading support and regulatory/application assistance.

Visit Booth 1018 at IDEA 2025 to see WACKER VINNAPAS® and VINNOL® binder samples and speak with WACKER experts about our innovative solutions. Click here for more information.

About WACKER Chemical Corporation

WACKER is a global chemical R&D and manufacturing company whose solutions make a better world for generations. Focus industries include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, automotive, and food/nutrition. WACKER is a pioneer in silicone, polymer, and biotechnology solutions and the leading provider of polysilicon for semiconductor and solar applications.

