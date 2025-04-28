Probiotics Market To Hit $102.1 Billion By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$65.8 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$102.1 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 7.9% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Application, genus, function, end use, sales channel
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea,
|
Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
-
The dietary supplement market is growing steadily, mainly due to the rise of e-commerce and retail chains, which make it easier for consumers to access and purchase products.
The ease of access to dietary supplements drives the demand for probiotics. The growing interest in preventive healthcare products contributes to the market's growth.
Emerging startups
MicrobioTx: This India based startup, founded by Dr. Palok Aich in Bangalore, specializes in hyper-personalized probiotic solutions to restore individual gut health. It formulates customized probiotics for each user, developed by gut microbiome scientists in the lab. These tailored probiotic strains are selected from over 25 FSSAI-approved, science-backed strains and incorporated into capsules specifically designed for each individual.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the probiotics market's projected growth rate and size?
. The estimated market size of the probiotics in food, beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed market will be $102.1 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 7.9%.
2. Which segments are covered in the report?
. The probiotics market is segmented by application into food and beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, and others. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into animal and human. Based on function, the market is segmented into therapy and regular. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
3. Which end-use segment will be dominant over the forecast period?
. The human segment will be dominant throughout the forecast period.
4. Which region has the largest market share?
. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, driven by the growing demand for digestive health products and increasing demand for preventive care products.
Market leaders include:
-
ADM
Chr. Hansen A/S, Part of Novonesis
Danone S.A.
DSM-Firmenich
Herbalife International of America Inc.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Kerry Group Plc
Nestle
Novozymes A/S
Probi
Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
