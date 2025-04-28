30 Duke Energy Lineworkers From Across Carolinas Secure Spots To Compete At International Lineman's Rodeo This Fall



Lineman's rodeo competitive events test essential on-the-job skills such as equipment repair and pole climbing Winners include lineworkers who supported Hurricane Helene response and restoration

NEW HILL, N.C., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The air was electric, and the energy was tangible at a competition over the weekend where 30 Duke Energy lineworkers from across North Carolina and South Carolina took home top awards at the Carolinas Lineman's Rodeo – earning the opportunity to move on to one of the most prominent and celebrated lineworker events in the world.

Lineman's rodeos showcase the skills and abilities of electrical line workers and involve various challenges that test proficiency in traditional job-related tasks such as climbing poles, handling tools, making equipment repairs and performing rescue operations – while also promoting safety, camaraderie and teamwork. Categories scored included equipment repair, pole climbs and simulated "hurt man" rescues.

Top winners advance to the acclaimed International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kan., on Oct. 18, where they will compete alongside elite lineworkers from around the world. Duke Energy holds three regional lineman's rodeos each spring to qualify lineworkers for the international competition – including in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

"While we are always proud of our line teams, their resoluteness to compete in the rodeo this year after the significant impacts of Hurricane Helene last fall across our service areas is an affirmation of how strongly committed they are to our customers and communities," said Emily Henson, regional senior vice president, Power Grid Operations.

Carolinas Lineman's Rodeo 2025 winners include:

Apprentice Overall Awards

East Division



First place – Max Blackwell (Virgilina, Va.)

Second place – David Hutter (Durham, N.C.) Third place – Jesse Hunter (Henderson, N.C.)

West Division



First place – Noah Walker (Hickory, N.C.)

Second place – Sterling Sauls (Hickory, N.C.) Third place – Braden Riggs (Clyde, N.C.)

Overall Best Apprentice – Max Blackwell (Virgilina, Va.)

Journeyman Overall Awards

East Division



First place – Josh Haithcock (Sardis, S.C.), William Gandy (Hartsville, S.C.), Zack Haithcock (Timmonsville, S.C.)

Second place – Trevor Welch (Youngsville, N.C.), Will Pernell (Epsom, N.C.), Austin Bunn (Bailey, N.C.) Third place – Austin Bowden (Benson, N.C.), Ryan Denning (Benson, N.C.), Lane Pickett (Louisburg, N.C.)

West Division



First place – Tyler Manick (Old Fort, N.C), Tyler Nickols (Marion, N.C.), Joshua Buckner (Marion, N.C.)

Second place – Jay Bagwell (Travelers Rest, S.C.), John Hightower (Travelers Rest, S.C.), Ethan Anders (Travelers Rest, S.C.) Third place – Justin McCarson (Horse Shoe, N.C.), Logan Ruppard (Saluda, N.C.), Raymond Pierce (Hendersonville, N.C.)

Overall Best Journeyman Team – Tyler Manick (Old Fort, N.C.), Tyler Nickols (Marion, N.C.), Joshua Buckner (Marion, N.C.)

Overall Best Senior Team, East Division – Danny Haithcock (Timmonsville, S.C.), Matthew Clark (Southern Pines, N.C.), Hunter Boone (Benson, N.C.)

Overall Best Senior Team, West Division – Sandy Barnhill (Fuquay Varina, N.C.), Jay Tipton (Marshall, N.C.), Keith Griffin (Marshall, N.C.)

In 2023, 60 Duke Energy lineworkers competed at the International Lineman's Rodeo and took home four awards. Duke Energy participation in the 2024 International Lineman's Rodeo was limited due to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton response and restoration. Held annually in Bonner Springs, Kan., the International Lineman's Rodeo is steeped in camaraderie and tradition and has connected lineworkers worldwide through competition for more than 40 years.

"The rodeo gives us a chance to show our family and friends what we do on a day-to-day basis, and it brings out some of the best teamwork you'll ever see. And because it's a competition, we get to have a little fun with each other while sharpening our skills and knowledge," said Jordan Henderson, Duke Energy journeyman lineworker. "Lessons I've learned through participating in rodeos over the years have helped me in many on-the-job situations to be able to get the lights on faster for customers while being as safe as possible."

The 2025 Duke Energy Carolinas Lineman's Rodeo was supported by company and community volunteers, including 33 Duke Energy volunteers, 56 volunteer students and staff from eight community colleges, 72 judges and six bucket truck operators as well as six teams who participated in a cooking competition.

Protectors of the power grid

From population growth to the expansion of manufacturing and other major economic development, the regions that Duke Energy serves are growing rapidly, and the company's increasingly modern and resilient grid is evolving to meet current and future energy needs. Duke Energy's trusted line teams have a critical role in maintaining and enhancing the energy grid now and in the future.

"Beyond battling extreme weather, the valuable work our line teams do every day is enabling Duke Energy to build a grid that is smarter, stronger and more reliable," said Rick Grant, regional senior vice president, Power Grid Operations. "We put complete trust in our lineworkers each day to perform challenging, highly skilled work to provide the energy we all rely on, keeping safety for customers and each other as top priority."

Elevated expertise

As Duke Energy continues to develop its workforce to meet surging energy demands, there is also increasing demand for skilled workers, available jobs and opportunities for advancement. Hiring and developing entry-level lineworker talent is critical for the long-term success of the company, which has evolved its hiring process to collaborate with and recruit from local community colleges across its service areas that have lineworker training programs.

Individuals interested in a lineworking career with Duke Energy should contact community colleges directly for information on their specific training programs and available funding.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Logan Stewart

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

X: @DE_LoganS

SOURCE Duke Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED