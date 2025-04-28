Prominent Life Sciences Partner Rejoins Latham's Bay Area Offices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Kate back to Latham," said Mark Bekheit, Office Managing Partner of Latham's Bay Area offices. "Her expertise in advising on licensing and collaboration transactions and partnering strategy will lend important support to our growing Emerging Companies & Growth Practice, while enhancing our general corporate, M&A, and regulatory offerings where they intersect with the life sciences and healthcare industry."

Hillier draws on her academic and clinical experience to maximize the value of clients' products and technologies, regularly advising companies on strategic intellectual property licensing, collaboration agreements, and structuring and negotiating critical transactions. She also counsels clients on matters involving foundational in-licenses and complex commercial arrangements.

John Manthei, Global Chair of Latham's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, said, "Kate's expertise in strategic partnering and her ability to navigate complex transactions align with our practice's goals and increasing client demands. Her return underscores Latham's role as a destination for healthcare and life sciences companies and the top legal talent that service them."

"I am excited to return to Latham and contribute to the firm's fantastic Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice," said Hillier. "Latham's unmatched global platform, depth of expertise in private equity, biotechnology, life sciences and healthcare, and collaborative culture provide the perfect environment for me to continue delivering exceptional service to clients in the life sciences sector."

Hillier rejoins Latham from Cooley. She received her JD from the University of Cambridge (Jesus College), and a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Oxford Institute of Legal Practice. Prior to embarking upon her legal career, she was a qualified anesthesiologist in the UK and Australia.

Notes to Editors

