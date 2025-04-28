Compassionate Action Conference To Spotlight Global Changemakers On May 1415, 2025

Virtual Event Will Feature Live and Asynchronous Sessions with Inclusive“Pay What You Can” Access

- Marilyn Turkovich, Executive Director, Charter for CompassionCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Charter for Compassion will host the Compassionate Action Conference : Transforming the World Together on May 14–15, 2025, a two-day virtual event designed to unite leaders, advocates, and organizations across sectors in a shared commitment to compassion-driven change.The event will feature live keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and panel discussions, with recorded sessions available for asynchronous participation. Following a“pay what you can” model, the conference seeks to remove financial barriers to attendance and foster broad, global engagement.The 2025 conference will convene a diverse roster of speakers recognized for their leadership in fields such as social justice, public health, education, community building, interfaith collaboration, and civic innovation.Featured Speakers Include:. Dr. Julian Abel, Director of Compassionate Communities UK. Marc Dullaert, Founder of the KidsRights Foundation. David Gershon, CEO of Empowerment Institute. Diane Kalen-Sukra, Civic leadership expert and author. Dr. Jon Kolkin, President of the Shades of Compassion Foundation. Pastor Don Mackenzie, Member of the Interfaith Amigos. Elaine Miller-Karas, Co-founder of the Trauma Resource Institute. Jennifer Nadel, Director of Compassion in Politics. Jamal Rahman, Imam, author, and speaker on interfaith spirituality. Will Rucker, Leader of Compassionate Las Vegas and board member for the Charter for Compassion.Rabbi Laura Duhan-Kaplan, Director of Inter-Religious Studies at Vancouver School of Theology. Arun Wakhlu, Founder Director and Chief Mentor of Pragati Leadership InstituteAccording to Marilyn Turkovich, Executive Director of the Charter for Compassion, "The Compassionate Action Conference is a place where compassion becomes action, and together participants build a more just, connected, and hopeful world."The Compassionate Action Conference is organized around key themes including compassion and empathy, interconnectedness and social responsibility, justice and human rights, environmental stewardship, and community transformation.Attendees will engage with innovative practices and research aimed at embedding compassion into sectors such as education, business, healthcare, government, and social services. The conference will also provide opportunities for cross-sector networking and collaborative project development.Background on the Charter for Compassion:The Charter for Compassion, established in 2009 by TED Prize winner Karen Armstrong, advocates for compassion as a core principle guiding personal, organizational, and societal actions. Its initiatives have reached communities in over 45 countries and foster partnerships across education, healthcare, social justice, the arts, business, and interfaith collaboration.More information about the Compassionate Action Conference, including the full agenda and speaker profiles, is available at: .Registration remains open through the start of the conference.

