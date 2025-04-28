Travel Industry Leaders Unite To Drive Environmental Awareness On Earth Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hyatt's Global Hospitality Sales Force hosted sustainability-themed lunches, brunches and dinners for Global Travel Collection's luxury travel advisors at Internova's offices in key global markets - London, Los Angeles and New York City. Global Travel Collection is the high-service premium and luxury travel agency of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies. A similar event was held for corporate travel managers at the offices of Internova's ALTOUR corporate division in Mexico City.

The presentations showcased Hyatt's support of planet-first practices including sustainable food, décor and a message of care at its more than 1,400 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 79 countries.

Representatives from EARTHDAY, the largest recruiter to the environmental movement, joined Internova's Earth Day events to amplify the call for environmental action.

"Luxury travel and sustainability are not only compatible, they're inseparable for today's conscious traveler," said Hyatt's Tristan Dowell, Global VP of Sales for Luxury, Lifestyle & Leisure. "Our ongoing collaboration with Internova enables us to educate luxury travel advisors, who are major influencers in this sector, about our global environmental initiatives. We know that their clients are looking for this information as they make their travel plans."

Studies have shown that there's a growing alignment between sustainable travel and luxury experiences. Consumers are attracted to a sense of place and want to connect with the local culture while also traveling in a manner that helps to safeguard the planet.

"Today's luxury travelers care deeply about the impact their trips have on the environment," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection. "With the input of a valued industry leader like Hyatt, our expert travel advisors can help clients plan trips that include incredible experiences and amazing hotels and resorts while also adhering to their principles."

April also marks Hyatt's 15th annual Global Month of Service, during which hotels around the world donate time and resources to support local communities and environmental causes. In recognition of its collaboration with Internova's Global Travel Collection, Hyatt has donated $2,000 to Azul Bio, an organization working to protect and restore coral reefs, vital ecosystems that are under threat from climate change.

"Hyatt plays a key role in our travel programs, and we are proud to host Earth Day activities with them and EARTHDAY," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO, Internova Travel Group. "We share the same dedication to supporting sustainability, to mitigating the effects of climate change and to ensuring that travel is as environmentally friendly as possible."

Internova's Green Circle program and its Mindful Discovery Partner Series are designed to highlight sustainability leaders in travel. Hyatt is featured in the series this April, showcasing its innovations and values in front of over 100,000 travel advisors represented by Internova worldwide, especially Global Travel Collection's more than 1,700 luxury advisors.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

