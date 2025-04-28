Clinicomp Launches Enterprise PACS, Fully Integrated Into Their New Era EHR With Intrinsic AITM

PACS fuels faster, more precise diagnosis and patient triaging for busy healthcare providers to assist with decision-making

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solutions, today announced the addition of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) to its New Era EHR with Intrinsic AITM Solution Suite.

Their enterprise-wide PACS automatically provides the physician with relevant analysis based on completely integrated EHR data. CliniComp's PACS and Intrinsic AI offers differentiating capabilities:



Fully integrated in New Era EHR



Real-time access to relevant patient data enterprise-wide



High quality Intrinsic AI transcription enhanced workflows

Improved triaging through automatically prioritized worklists

"We are bringing PACS to a new level with our Intrinsic AI, facilitating more timely and precise diagnosis, along with workflow enhancements previously not possible," says Chris Haudenschild, Chief Executive Officer at CliniComp. "Our enterprise-wide integrated PACS, and the capabilities it offers, make us vastly different from our competitors."

About CliniComp

CliniComp is an innovative technology pioneer serving customers globally for over 40 years with continual advancement in delivering cutting-edge, comprehensive, healthcare IT solutions. Their New Era electronic health record (EHR) Solution Suite provides an end-to-end platform with Intrinsic AITM and fully integrated ancillary solutions covering the entire continuum of care. CliniComp uniquely offers a System as a Service (SYaaS) model, eliminating the exorbitant cost of ownership with deployment of all system components in months not years, with hardware, software, and 24/7 all-inclusive support, as a complete package of services for the life of the customer. The company was selected in 2024 as winner for the "Best Electronic Health Record Service" in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough technology innovation of CliniComp's SYaaS unique and superior. CliniComp was also recognized as the sole EHR provider in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies, in 2025 awarded the Platinum Pinnacle Award for Trailblazer in Healthcare Technology, and named Business Intelligence Group Finalist for 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Award. The CliniComp solution is an integrated web-based EHR with an architectural framework conquering ever-evolving interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance data challenges providing a longitudinal patient record. Designed by clinicians for clinicians, CliniComp's EHR delivers a comprehensive (inpatient, ambulatory, ancillary and revenue cycle) solution suite with an intuitive and seamless user interface and has earned an unrivaled record of performance and reliability with no planned downtime for decades in the most complex high-acuity hospital environments. For more information, please visit clinicomp and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for CliniComp

[email protected]

SOURCE CliniComp

