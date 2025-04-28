Sonya Figueiredo Launches 10-Week Protocol To Overcome Superwoman Syndrome

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The program is a direct response to the growing number of women navigating "Superwoman Syndrome" - the drive to do it all, often at the cost of personal well-being. According to Fortune (July 2024), 44% of women report experiencing burnout, outpacing men by nearly 10 points. Deloitte's global study found 53% of women report rising stress levels year-over-year, while KPMG revealed that 75% of female executives experience imposter syndrome, further fueling emotional fatigue.

The Higher Mind Protocol offers a structured, evidence-based approach. It combines values-aligned coaching, practical strategies, and the Meta DynamicsTM Profiling Tool - a cognitive framework that identifies thought patterns to support sustainable change. Rather than addressing symptoms alone, it empowers participants to tackle root causes, build self-leadership, and restore balance.

"Professional women are not burned out because they lack ambition - they're burned out because they've internalised the belief that their value lies in doing everything for everyone," says Sonya Figueiredo . "The Higher Mind Protocol is designed to challenge that narrative and give women the tools to lead with clarity, confidence, and purpose."

Participants in the 10-week journey gain access to 1:1 coaching, weekly Q&A calls, and proprietary frameworks such as the Clarity Code and Triple Impact Rule - designed to improve communication, reset boundaries, and realign action with core values. The program is particularly suited for organisations aiming to support emerging women leaders and strengthen employee retention and well-being.

Mindful Transitions helps high-achieving professional women overcome burnout and reclaim clarity, confidence, and calm. Founded by Sonya Figueiredo - an executive-turned-mindset coach who once led multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects - the practice speaks to women who've mastered performance but lost connection to themselves. Its signature program, The Higher Mind Protocol , blends the Meta DynamicsTM Profiling Tool with leadership strategies rooted in values, not pressure, offering a sustainable path to success for ambitious women.

