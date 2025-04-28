Roehl Transport Once Again Recognized As One Of The Nation's Safest Trucking Companies

2024 ATA President's Award Ceremony

- John SpirosMARSHFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roehl Transport has won an unprecedented 5th President's Award from the American Trucking Associations (ATA). The prestigious award, which is given annually to the trucking company that is judged most outstanding on the basis of safety record, programs and community outreach, means Roehl Transport is one of North America's safest trucking companies as recognized by the ATA. Roehl Transport is a 5-time recipient of the ATA's President's Award, the trucking industry's highest safety honor.On April 24, 2025, CEO Rick Roehl, Kimberly Maes, President of Roehl Transport's Flatbed and Specialized Division, John Spiros, Roehl's Vice President of Safety and Claims Management, and Adrian Wheeler, Roehl's Safety Director, accepted the award on behalf of all Roehl teammates during the ATA's Safety Management Council's Safety, Security & Human Resources National Convention held in Louisville, Kentucky.“At Roehl Transport, safety is our cornerstone value,” Spiros shared.“I'm so proud of our team's commitment to safety and to driving the Roehl Way to Protect Others.”The ATA President's Award is the trucking industry's top honor, and it recognizes the best trucking companies, LTL (less than truckload) and truckload fleets, in three categories: fleets Under 25 Million Miles, fleets between 25 to 100 Million Miles, and fleets with Over 100 Million Miles. Roehl won in the Over 100 Million Miles category. Roehl Transport has finished in the top 3 for safety results every year since 2003, and in 2008, Roehl was the first truckload carrier to win the President's Award. Prior to 2008, LTL fleets received the award since its inception in 1982. Now, with five awards, Roehl Transport is the only truckload carrier to have won the President's Award five times.“Year-after-year and mile-after-mile, our teammates bring our value of safety to life,” Spiros continued.“Winning the ATA President's Award for the fifth time reinforces that our drivers are leaders.”Roehl Transport offers careers for all levels of truck drivers, from experienced truck driving jobs with one of the industry's best mix of pay and home time, to on-the-job paid CDL truck driver training for those who are just starting out, to a wide variety of non-driving jobs to support the company's driving teammates. Headquartered in Wisconsin, the company also has major terminal locations in Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan and Texas and provides transportation and logistics services to customers across North America.The ATA is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry, representing thousands of trucking companies. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, the ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Learn more about Roehl Transport careers at .

