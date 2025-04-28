IPL 2025: 14-Year-Old Suryavanshi Youngest To Hit T20 Ton As Rajasthan Rule

Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday became the youngest to hit a senior T20 century at 14 years and 32 days as he powered Rajasthan Royals' successful chase against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman who became the youngest IPL debutant on April 19, smashed 100 off 35 balls to pummel the opposition attack with seven fours and 11 sixes at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Suryavanshi went past the previous record, set by Vijay Zol of Maharashtra at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013.

Suryavanshi's ton is the second fastest in the popular T20 tournament after Chris Gayle's century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

The teenage sensation finally fell bowled to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.

""It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL. It feels really good. It was my first century in the IPL in my third innings. What I've been practicing for the last three-four months, the result is showing," the youngster said.

His 166-run opening stand with fellow left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal launched his team's chase of 210. They reached the target with 25 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 70 and put on an unbeaten stand of 41 with stand-in-skipper Riyan Parag who hit the winning six in his 15-ball 32.

"I don't see the ground so much, just focus on the ball. Batting with him (Jaiswal) gives me confidence because he keeps very positive and giving me advice, so it becomes easy to bat with him," Suryavanshi said.

Suryavanshi's masterclass took the limelight from everything including opposition knocks from Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill, who hit 84, and Jos Buttler, who struck an unbeaten 50.

Gujarat posted 209-4 but the total did not survive Suryavanshi's blitz. He hit Afghanistan quick Karim Janat for three fours and three sixes in one 30-run over.

Gujarat are third on the 10-team table with six wins form nine matches.

Rajasthan's chances of moving into the final four still hang by a thread as they are seventh with three wins and seven defeats.

"We were thinking how we can finish this earlier, bat with real intent, it came off. Big confidence booster, we were searching for this win, now taking it one game at a time," Parag said.