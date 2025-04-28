Arne Slot Plots More Liverpool Glory After Premier League Triumph

Arne Slot says sky-high expectations at Liverpool will not allow for any let-up next season after they won the Premier League title in style.

A crushing 5-1 victory against Tottenham at a raucous Anfield on Sunday put the Reds out of reach of nearest challengers Arsenal with four games to go.

Liverpool are now level with bitter rivals Manchester United on 20 English top-flight titles after winning just their second league crown in the Premier League era.

It is a remarkable achievement for Slot, who took over the managerial reins from Jurgen Klopp last June, with few pundits expecting him to win the league in his first season.

But Liverpool started at a sprint and have lost just two league matches all season as Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all failed to mount a consistent challenge.

Thousands of fans lingered outside Anfield hours after the final whistle on Sunday, chanting and letting off fireworks as they revelled in the club's success.

The emotion was heightened by the memory of their 2020 title, with that trophy lifted behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

Slot, who has eased seamlessly into life at Anfield, said plans were already in place for next season and there would be no problems in motivating his men as he targets more silverware.

"I don't have to manage expectations because the expectations of this club are always the same," said the former Feyenoord boss -- the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League.

"We have to compete for every trophy, and that didn't change when I came in and that doesn't change next season.

"We have a group of players that are able to win things, but we're not the only one. There are so many great teams in this league and in the Champions League, so it's never going to be easy, but we have to compete."

Bigger goal

Liverpool's season is finishing on a high note just weeks after a low point following defeat to Newcastle in the League Cup final and a Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

The club have realistically been Premier League winners-elect for months but there was a sense of anti-climax following the high-profile losses.

At the time the futures of top-scorer Mohamed Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold were all still unresolved, lending an air of uncertainty about the future.

Now Salah and Van Dijk have signed new deals to give a sense of stability at the club, though Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Slot said the Premier League had always been the priority.

"Although we were all very disappointed when we were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain, we always felt there was a bigger goal to achieve," he said.

"To do that in the most difficult league in the world in a period of time where it gets harder and harder to win it is very special."

Next season could be even tougher.

The Dutchman acknowledges that Manchester City's drop-off this season helped his men, while Arsenal, likely to finish as runners-up for a third straight year, have not been consistent enough.

'Speechless'

But Liverpool fans celebrating their title in the shadow of the towering Anfield stands believe their triumph can be a springboard for more success.

"Speechless," said Alex Irlam, 23. "It's incredible. You don't find this anywhere else. Any Premier League club can win the league but you don't get this anywhere else."

"This is (Bill) Shankly and (Bob) Paisley version two -- Jurgen Klopp and Slot," he added, referring to two of the greatest managers in Liverpool history, who managed one after the other.

Sam Vickers, 23, pleaded for support from the club hierarchy.

"The owners need to back Liverpool FC with funds for transfers," he said. "They need to back us as a team, as a club, because we're the best in the world.

"Look at these celebrations. You don't get this at (Manchester) City, you don't get it at Newcastle."

Frank McShane, 74, who has been watching Liverpool for decades, relished the celebrations outside Anfield and across the city.

"The last time it was Covid and it was a damp squib," he said, adding that he dearly wants Alexander-Arnold to stay.

"I think we'll win it next season," he said. "I hope Trent stays. Where's he going to go? Why would he leave?"