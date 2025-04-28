The Football Insider With Mikael Silvestre: How Liverpool Dominated The Premier League Title Race

As we enter the final games of another English Premier League season you have many suggesting this has not exactly been a vintage year.

I think several factors are at play - the title race never really catching, teams being relegated early and a lack of the classic big-name clubs having a tough time for one reason or another.

What I simply don't understand is Liverpool not being given as much credit as they should for winning the title with a hammering of Spurs at the weekend.

This is a fantastic Liverpool side that is full of talent and in Arne Slot, they have a manager who is tactically very strong and who has guided the side through some very challenging games during the season.

For me what stands out with them is the sheer consistency and the fact they have secured wins or draws when a defeat has been on the cards.

Pretty much every week they have performed as a team of great desire and intelligence and although it has not been a true title race, they have dominated and so it's a big congratulations to everyone at Anfield.

As soon as the title is won the attention always turns to next season and who can join Liverpool in trying to be crowned champions. That was the mentality of Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson – let's celebrate but not for long and then let's look ahead.

I am certain Manchester City will be back next season and it's likely they will go into the summer as FA Cup champions – which will give everyone there a lift and a positive outlook for the challenges ahead.

What will be key for Pep Guardiola is how his midfield shapes up heading into the new season.

Rodri coming back will be like having a new world-class signing and as we have seen he makes the team tick with everything he does with and without the ball.

But to find replacements in the starting XI for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan will not be easy at all. If Pep can work his magic in that area, then they will give Liverpool a run for their money.

Beyond those two I see only Arsenal putting up a fight and Mikel Arteta will know 100% that he needs a number nine to score goals and act as a focal point for his team going forward.

If they can get that signing across the line and the striker can stay fit all season, then the odds of the title heading to the Emirates will be very good.

It would be amazing for English football to have a three-way fight for domestic glory next season and just a handful of transfers will, in my opinion, dictate whether that happens.

What the managers do this summer will be so important – get a couple of key signings right and glory beckons but if you spend the money badly then it could be another tough season.

(Former French defender Mikael Silvestre won five Premier League titles with Manchester United. He was also part of the United team that won the 2008 Champions League title)