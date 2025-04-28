UAE: No-Phone Policies In Hotels, Darkness Retreats On The Rise, Say Tourism Experts

In a world increasingly dominated by screens and constant digital stimulation, more people are seeking spaces that offer a 'complete escape' - not just from work and responsibilities, but from technology itself.

One emerging trend capturing this need is the rise of 'darkness retreats' and 'no-phone policies' in hotels and wellness resorts.

Darkness retreats, once a niche practice rooted in certain spiritual traditions, are becoming more mainstream, reiterated experts during a session titled Hospitality News ME Presents: Global trends and Predictions for 2025, on the inaugural day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) that is currently underway in Dubai.

Instead of endless scrolling, experts pointed out travellers seek restorative activities: nature walks, meditation sessions, analog games, creative workshops, or simple time for reflection.

Some properties even design their rooms without Wi-Fi or televisions, promoting an environment where rest is truly prioritised.

Real rest requires real disconnection

This shift reflects a growing societal awareness -- real rest often requires real disconnection, after years of digital acceleration, especially following the pandemic, say experts.

Hala Matar Choufany, President HVS Middle East and Africa, said,“I think people are looking at trips and flights that not only physically move them but internally move them. Spiritual travelling is a trend now. People say they want to try our 'transformative experiences' around the world. Another thing that also gets a lot of attention are retreat spaces, or a really nice wellness resort in Sri Lanka. or Maldives.

"So, I would say a place that can give you 'space to think'. The world's going through big shifts, and it's really intense. So, they either want to be in a place where they can just be 'silent for a little bit'. These are wellness places, or actually some (places offering) intense experiences that can move them and they could come back to their lives with a shift like a darkness retreat. Also, people like staying with tribes.”

“So also, what I see with AI and so much technology happening that is moving forward...there's a lot of going back to the roots that people are doing,” she added.

Participants voluntarily spend several days - sometimes up to a week - in complete darkness. The goal is profound: by removing visual distractions and sensory input, individuals are encouraged to turn inward, often leading to deep emotional releases, heightened mental clarity, and even altered states of consciousness.

Industry experts reiterated that the fastest growing segment is therefore 'experiential' travel which promises to be 'transformative'. This segment is growing and tipping into wellness, they explained.

Popularised by wellness influencers, biohackers, and even some celebrities, darkness retreats are now being offered in specially designed facilities across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia.

Parallel to this, many hotels, especially boutique wellness resorts and luxury eco-retreats, are embracing no-phone policies. Upon check-in, guests are encouraged - and sometimes required - to hand over their devices.

Need for escapism?

Eddy Tannous, COO at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC said,“A lot of people are also doing phone parking. So, we have a leadership conference coming up and we're literally creating a parking spot outside the boardroom for people to park their phones.”

Tourism heads underlined this growing trend of consciously disconnecting, even if just temporarily, reflects a broader societal need for mental space and genuine presence.

Justin Reid, Senior Director of Global Partnerships said,“I think the overarching theme from what we've found out is that travellers are looking for new experiences...yes... but I think there's a lot of 'escapism' is what people want. There's a lot of tough things going on in the world. The world is a bit topsy-turvy at the minute, and people, when they take their vacation want to get away. They want to really be able to decompress and have a changed experience that they'll have when they go on a holiday and come back, feeling refreshed and ready to go.”