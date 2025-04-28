Dubai: Traffic Delays Expected Near World Trade Centre

Motorists should expect delays on Al Mustaqbal Street and surrounding roads near the Dubai World Trade Centre, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

The authority noted that delays should be expected due to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition, which is happening from Monday, April 28 until Friday, May 1, 2025.

Authorities are advising drivers to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure smoother travel to and from their destinations.

The RTA also urged residents and visitors to stay updated and allow extra time for their commutes during the event period.